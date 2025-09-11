Prince Harry honours late mom Diana before another family reunion

Prince Harry is set to return home to his wife Meghan Markle and their kids in California

Prince Harry is wrapping up his four-day rollercoaster U.K. trip in a very meaningful way.

On Thursday, September 11, the Duke of Sussex attended an event linked to the Diana Award in London, hours before he is set to fly back to California to reunite with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry joined a panel of four other people involved with The Diana Award as they discussed the importance of social action for mental health.

The Awards were set up in memory of the late princess in 1999 with the goal of honouring young social activists (aged 9 to 25) — especially those from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds — and recognising their significant contributions to their communities.

The event comes a day after Harry finally reunited with his father, King Charles, after 19 months. Harry — who is the second-born son of Diana and Charles after Prince William — visited the monarch in his London residence of Clarence House.

Unsurprisingly, Harry did not meet with his older brother William amid their ongoing rift, as the Prince of Wales had departed London earlier that day for an important engagement in Wales.

Harry has had a busy four days in the U.K. after arriving on Monday, September 8. He has carried out various engagements at various places, including the WellChild Awards, the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London, and an event by the Invictus Games Foundation.

He also privately visited the grave of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the third anniversary of her death.