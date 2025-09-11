Scott Wolf instructed to pay ex Kelley Wolf’s legal fees amid restraining order

Kelley Wolf appears in court without legal representation after exiting rehab

Scott Wolf and his estranged wife Kelley continue to navigate a contentious divorce marked by court orders and legal setbacks.

On September 2, Kelley entered rehab after court appearance, where she informed the judge of her plan to seek treatment.

She was discharged by September 9 and appeared in court the following day without legal representation.

Because she lacked counsel, the judge declined to rule on major matters, despite Scott’s attorneys pushing for a full restraining order.

For now, the court upheld portions of an earlier protective order issued on August 28.

The 48-year-old actress remains prohibited from having any direct or indirect contact with Scott or their three children namely, Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11 and must stay at least 300 feet away.

However, the judge allowed partial phone communication between the former couple if necessary for co-parenting, though neither is obligated to respond.

A sourced told PEOPLE that the next hearing is scheduled for October 23, and Kelley has been ordered to secure legal representation before then.

In addition, the court directed Scott, 57, to cover part of her attorney fees.

Kelley’s legal challenges extend beyond the divorce. She faces three misdemeanour charges; all connected to domestic violence statutes: electronic communications harassment and two counts of electronic disclosure of personal identifying information.

Her August 26 arrest stemmed from social media posts allegedly exposing personal details of family and friends, including Scott’s phone number.

The Everwood star currently holds temporary custody of their children after his estranged wife was placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold in late August.