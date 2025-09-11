Princess Kate hopes to meet Prince Harry despite William’s stance

Kate Middleton ‘could convince’ Prince William to give in after King Charles meets Prince Harry

Kate Middleton, who once shared a close bond with her brother-in-law Prince Harry, may be open to a reconciliation even though Prince William remains estranged from his sibling.

After the Duke of Sussex arrived in the UK on Monday, many royal experts suggested that Prince William had intentionally taken on crucial royal engagements so he wouldn’t have any possibility of seeing his brother.

And it seemed that Kate was siding with William on the stance. The speculation had emerged after Kensington Palace shared that Kate made a last-minute decision to appear with William at Sunningdale Women’s Institute on Monday on the third death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, Harry went straight from the Heathrow airport to St James’s Chapel to visit his grandmother’s grave – just seven miles away from his brother and sister-in-law.

Although Pauline Maclaran, royal author and Professor at Royal Holloway, doesn’t believe Kate is avoiding Harry, she does need William’s permission.

“It’s pretty well known that William is estranged from his brother so I doubt if she would meet Harry without William’s approval,” she told Express US.

She said it was just speculation in the absence of information about his meeting with King Charles at the time.

Harry reunited with his father on Wednesday for a 55-minute meeting at Clarence House, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Pauline also said that Harry's intentions appear genuine for his family.

“I’m sure he did genuinely want to visit his grandmother and mark the third anniversary of her death, but the visit also reminds us of his royal status and keeps him in the public eye as well as in front of members of his family.”

The views also come after it was suggested that Prince William ‘will agree’ for Prince Harry meeting if he abides by one strict rule.

Even though Harry has abstained from making any more jabs towards the royals and Meghan has also toned down her statements, the Prince of Wales still needs more assurity.

“William feels Harry has repeatedly chosen public exposure over private resolution and that the Royal Family can’t keep being dragged into the headlines every time there’s a new contract to promote,” an insider told The Mirror.

Whether Kate will be able to convince William to give in to a meeting with Harry, it remains to be seen.