Major energy bill change confirmed to help Australians save up to $400

The Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) has reportedly announced a major change to energy bills that will help Australians save up to $400.

Primarily the major change will allow energy companies to mitigate the cost of electricity and is intended to incentivize customers to minimize their energy use during peak hours.

The AEMC approved a new rule to allow customers to access a cheaper plan.

The change, which was approved by the AEMC, will officially come into effect on December 30, 2026.

Consequently, Australians will notice a slight change in their electricity bills.

According to the Commissioner chair Anna Collyer, these measures will ensure customers are more aware of cost-effective plans and ultimately generate competition in the market.

She was of the view that energy bills can be complex; since many customers are busy this can lead large numbers to disengage and potentially miss out on major plans.

She further explained, “This final rule is like placing important price information on the shopfront making it more concise, upfront and hard to miss certain information.”

Residents in New South Wales will suffer the largest hikes, between 8.3 percent and 9.7 percent.

While people living in South Australia will see increases between 2.3 percent and 3.2 percent.

It has been observed that turnover data for July found that groups in the electricity, gas, and waste division grew by 15.8 percent due to a growth in wholesale electricity and gas prices.

The Energy Minister Chris Brown said that they are making relentless efforts to make it easier for consumers to move their energy bill and make sure everyone gets the best possible deal in their energy market.