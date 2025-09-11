Justin Bieber shows off in briefs while riding 'Segway'

Justin Bieber fans react to singer's latest outdoor activity

Justin Bieber for sure knows how to keep his fans entertained, whether it is through music or outdoor antics.

On September 10, the Baby hitmaker dropped multiple posts on his Instagram account sharing glimpse of his fun side.

The series of posts featured him riding a ski jet, playing indoor golf, and playing basketball outdoor.

But what caught everyone’s attention was him riding a Segway while showing off his briefs.

Bieber seems to be embracing his carefree side - and his fans are more than happy to follow along.

Fans were happy to see him comfortable and contended as they mentioned in the comment section how they love seeing him happy and smiling.

However, this is not the first time the 31-year-old has shared his snaps in briefs.

On September 8, Justin dropped a post sitting in the patio of his house with a bunch of friends in briefs. They all sat together, cheered and laughed while strumming random songs on guitar.

The Let Me Love You vocalist has relieved his fans with the latest social media snaps as they were all worried for him due to his bizarre outlooks that he kept on showcasing in his rare outing with wife Hailey Bieber.

Fans speculated that he was dealing with mental health struggles and even speculated that him and Hailey might be at the verge of divorce.

But the singer set all the rumours straight by posting a snap of his beloved wife putting an end to baseless speculations.