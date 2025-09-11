Prince Harry's sweet comment about siblings wins hearts amid family rift

Prince Harry recently attended the WellChild Awards in London, where he had a lighthearted conversation with 17-year-old award winner Declan Bitmead.

When Declan mentioned having a younger brother, Harry jokingly asked, "Does he drive you mad?" Declan replied that they get along well, and Harry responded with a smile, "You know what, siblings."

When told that Declan and his brother attend the same school, Harry added, "That sometimes makes it more challenging."

This exchange has been interpreted by royal expert Judi James as a display of empathy, a tactic Harry and his wife Meghan Markle often use to connect with others.

James believes Harry's comment reflects a bonding technique, where he shares personal experiences to build rapport.

During the event, the Duke also spoke about his charity work with children, saying, "I have always said for many years that I still have a child inside of me. I think all of us do. I think being amongst these kids brings that out of me. I think that out of all the qualities that these kids have, without question, their resilience tops it all."

He recalled his experiences working with children, noting the unpredictability and fun that comes with it. "I have been slapped across the face, I've had my beard pulled. I have had my tie wrapped around my head."

This encounter comes amid Harry's ongoing rift with his brother Prince William and father King Charles.

Prince Harry is in the UK for a four-day solo trip, focusing on charity work.