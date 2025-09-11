Prince Harry's 'secret meeting' with Kate Middleton: Meghan issues warning

Meghan Markle has issued warning to her husband Prince Harry over his possible 'secret meeting with Kate Middleton' as King Charles wants the Duke to end feud with the Prince and Princess of Wales as well.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly cautioned Harry against getting closer to the Waleses, given Princess Catherine's efforts to bring the Duke back on the royal track.

The former Hollywood star, 44, is doing everything she can to make sure her children's father isn't swayed to return to the royal family.

It emerges amid reports that Kate Middleton is hoping for a face-to-face meeting to help end the rift, according to RadarOnline.

Harry's reunion with his dad at the Monarch's royal residence sparked speculation of his next meeting with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The 40-year-old Duke has spent three days in the U.K. without his wife and children. He appeared quite emotional amid meeting with King Charles on Wednesday, September 10.

As per insiders, Harry won't disappoint the monarch, who's battling cancer at the age of 76. The monarch also wants to make peace between Harry and William in his life to strengthen the monarchy.

It's worth mentioning here that the former 'Fab Four' haven't been together since September 2022. Harry remains estranged from his older brother Prince William.

However, the future queen hopes to act as a peacemaker between the two during the duke's four-day visit home to England.

"The thought of them reconnecting is rather unthinkable for her,” an insider revealed about Meghan's reaction to Harry having a private meeting with Princess Catherine.

"Seeing Kate and Harry together again – it’s Meghan’s idea of a nightmare," the source confessed.

"It’s not about not liking her, it’s about control of the narrative. Meghan doesn’t like people who will steal her thunder – not just the duchess, but Harry, as well. She doesn’t trust Kate, and she doesn’t want her influencing Harry while he’s back in the UK."

"Kate wants to see Harry in secret, and there have been messages between them," the source dished. "However, Meghan is laying down the law. She’s been very clear about what she expects of him while he’s over there."

"She’s protective and doesn’t want Harry reconnecting, sparking gossip," the insider added.

Harry and Princess were extremely close until he married Meghan in May 2018. Even in his scathing 2023 memoir, Spare, the prince called his sister-in-law "the big sister he never had."