King Charles shocking remarks on Prince Harry revealed after emotional reunion

King Charles and Prince Harry’s recent meeting is making headlines.

With that, an unexpected revelation about Charles’s past behaviour has come under light.

Former butler of Princess Diana Paul Burrell in his book, The Royal Insider, claimed that after Harry’s birth in 1984, Diana confided in him about a distressing encounter with Charles.

The late Princess allegedly told Burrell that Charles visited her in the hospital, looked at their newborn son, and remarked, "Oh, red hair."

When Diana pointed out that red hair was a Spencer family trait, Charles purportedly responded, "Well, at least I've got my heir and spare now and... I can return to Camilla."

This comment made Diana realise that their marriage was over

Burrell recalled that Diana was visibly shaken by the incident and described crying herself to sleep that night, realising her marriage was finished.

"I cried myself to sleep that night knowing my marriage was over," Burrell quotes Diana as saying. "Four years, Paul, I gave him four good years and he was gone. For the rest of the time I had to pretend and put on a facade to the world."

In 2017, Burrell shared this story with Princes William and Harry during a secret meeting at Kensington Palace, which was held to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Diana's death.

According to Burrell, Harry was particularly affected by the revelation, staring straight at him with a poker face. Burrell believes this conversation may have influenced Harry's decision to title his memoir Spare.

This move comes after Prince Harry and King Charles long-awaited reunion. Harry told reporters as they inquire about Charles, he said: “Yes he's great, thank you."