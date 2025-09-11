France protests: ‘Block Everything’ movement disrupts cities on new PM’s first day

Large scale protests erupted across France on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, under the banner of the “Block Everything” crusade dismembering transport, damaging property, and challenging the country’s new prime minister on his first day in office.

Authorities stationed 80,000 police officers, and blocked crucial roads, nearly 200,000 people joined the protest, according to Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, while the CGT union claimed participation was near to 250,000.

Officers reported further than 800 protest incidents, including rallies, roadblocks, and fires, with over 450 arrests and a dozen police officers injured.

In Rennes, a machine was set on fire, while in the southwest, damaged power line disrupted trains and traffic.

The protests coincided with Sebastien Lecornu appointment as high minister, following the ousting of Francois Bayrous in an administrative confidence vote before this week. Protesters targeted Lecornu and President Emmanuel Macron, censuring budget cuts and political insecurity.

Demonstrations spread from Paris to Marseille, Lyon, Nantes, Renner, Lille, and Grenoble, as well as lower municipalities.

In Paris, protestors tried to block the city ring road, erected fences, and disaccorded with police using tear gas, firefighter responded to fires near the Chatelet quarter.

The crusade gained traction over the summer on social media, calling for strikes, boycotts, and leaguers in response to €44 billion ($51 billion) budget cuts and proffers to exclude two public leaves.

While Interior Minister Retailleau said protesters failed to “block the country,” the wide dislocations added to political query as Leacomu prepared to form his cabinet.

The protest recalled the yellow vest movement of 2018, which began over energy levies and grew into a broad display of opposition to Macron’s leadership.