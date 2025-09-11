Kourtney Kardashian Barker shares adorable moments with youngest son 'Rocky'

Kourtney Kardashian gives sneak peek of her family trip with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a rare glimpse of her 22-month toddler son named Rocky, who she shares with Blink-182 member Travis Barker.

Taking it to her Instagram, the American socialite shared a carousel of images showing a sneak peek into her family time on the road with her rockstar husband.

Kardashian dropped an image of their youngest son running around the grass somewhere in Florida. The picture had a blurry effect which is why the face was not quite visible.

Meanwhile, there was another photo featuring Rocky and Travis spending quality time at an aquarium.

The collection of images also included glimpses of the 45-year-old's son Reign, 10, showing off his skateboard skills.

On the other hand, Penelope, 13, could be seen waiting patiently in an elevator wearing a white shirt and a black polka dot short.

Keeping up with the Kardashians star summed up her whole trip in a one liner caption that read, “Tour adventures: part 1.”

Kourtney also shared photos in the album wearing a stunning light pink silk dress along with black long leather boots.

The TV personality shares three children Penelope, Reign and Mason with ex Scott Disick.

In November 2023, she welcomed her youngest son Rocky with Barker, who she married on May 15, 2022.