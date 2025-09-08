Lady Gaga honours fiancé Michael with Artist of the Year win at VMAs

Lady Gaga wins Artist of the Year win at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

Lady Gaga turned her Artist of the Year win at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards into a heartfelt moment, dedicating the honour to her fiancé Michael Polansky.

The 39-year-old singer, who entered the night as the most-nominated artist with 12 nods, accepted the award on Sunday, Sept. 7, at New York’s UBS Arena.

In her speech, she gave credit to Polansky, 41, for being by her side throughout her creative journey.

“To my partner in all things, Michael, creating this year with you was a beautiful, beautiful dream,” Gaga said. “And you have been my partner every step of the way. I dedicate this to you, to my love.”

The pop star also took a moment to thank her devoted fanbase.

“Thank you, little monsters, my fans, for always supporting me and always supporting the monster in me,” she told the crowd.

Her win came with a quick turnaround, Gaga left the arena immediately afterward, telling the audience she needed to head back to Madison Square Garden, where she is performing her Mayhem Ball tour.

Her VMAs performance had been pre-taped at an MSG show the night before and was scheduled to air later during the ceremony.

Gaga has often credited Polansky with inspiring her latest album Mayhem, encouraging her to embrace the “joy” of pop once again. He is even listed as a writer on songs including Disease and Vanish into You.

At a tour stop in July, she affectionately called him “the love of my life,” adding that performing has been “so much more fun doing this with you, my babe.”

But her celebration followed a disappointing news for fans in Miami.

Gaga earlier revealed that she was forced to cancel her Mayhem Ball concert just minutes before showtime after suffering from an “extremely strained” voice.

“During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight, my voice was extremely strained and both my doctor and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses,” she explained on Instagram Stories.

“I want to be hardcore and just push through this for you, but I would be more afraid of the long-term implications on my voice.”

Her team has assured fans that the Miami date will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

The 2025 MTV VMAs aired live on Sept. 7 from UBS Arena in New York and streamed on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+.