Billy Porter exits Broadway’s ‘Cabaret’ due to ‘serious’ diagnosis

Billy Porter to exit 'Cabaret'

Billy Porter is cutting his Broadway run in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club short as he focuses on recovering from a health crisis.

The production confirmed on Sunday, September 7, that the 55-year-old Tony winner has been battling a serious case of sepsis.

“Due to a serious case of sepsis, Billy Porter must also withdraw from the production,” read a statement on the show’s social media.

“His doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery but have advised him to maintain a restful schedule.”

Porter will now take his final bow at the August Wilson Theatre on September 21, a month earlier than expected. He was originally set to perform through October 21.

Sepsis, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is a dangerous infection that can lead to organ failure, tissue damage, or even death.

For the remaining shows, the role of the Emcee will be shared between Marty Lauter and David Merino. Exact dates for their performances will be posted on the musical’s social media pages.

Producer Adam Speers also announced that the Broadway production itself will close on September 21.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have made the painful decision to end our Broadway run on September 21,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“On behalf of all the producers, we’re so honoured to have been able to bring this version of John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Joe Masteroff’s important masterpiece, Cabaret, to New York and to have opened the doors to our own Kit Kat Club for the year and a half we have been here.”

Speers praised Porter’s performance, calling him “an extraordinary Emcee, bringing his signature passion and remarkable talent,” and wished him a speedy recovery.

Cabaret began previews in April 2024 with Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee and Gayle Rankin as Sally Bowles before passing the torch.

Porter, who had previously played the Emcee in London’s West End, reflected in July on what it meant to be back on Broadway.

“The last time I was on Broadway was about nine years ago, and I feel comfort. I feel like I’m home,” he said during an appearance on Today.

He also compared slipping back into the role to something familiar.

“My mind kind of came back,” he explained. “It’s still there. It was not deleted from the files, yet.”