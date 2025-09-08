Moments when Obama and Trump tested Queen's patience

The late Queen Elizabeth was a woman of charm and composed demeanour- after all, she was the Queen, best suited for the Crown.

However, Palace insiders have claimed she would sometimes get upset when exhausted. One of the most highlighted incidents reportedly involved former U.S. President Barack Obama during a state visit.

Royal author Valentine Low recounted the moment in his book when the late Queen reportedly told the President to go to bed when he overstayed his welcome.

In his book, Power and the Palace, Low wrote that the Queen leaned over to finance minister George Osborne and said, 'Will you tell President Obama it's time to go to bed?' as the state state dinner dragged on, according to the Daily Beast.

As per News.com.au, Osborne recalled: 'I could see Obama surrounded by this big crowd. Am I supposed to go and tell him to go to bed?

He added that the Queen's private secretary, Christopher Geidt, quickly stepped in and said: 'We are handling the situation, Chancellor.'

For context, Obama was not the only U.S. President that the late Queen was allegedly annoyed with.

According to the Sunday Times, she was also irritated during Donald Trump's 2019 visit to the UK for the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when his Marine One helicopter reportedly left scorch marks and craters on the Palace lawns.