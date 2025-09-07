King Charles to be honoured with 21 gun salute at Royal School Armagh

Royal School Armagh set to fire up tradition with King Charles gun salute

King Charles’ Accession to the Throne will be marked at the historic Royal School Armagh, where a thunderous 21 gun salute is set to echo across the grounds.

The Lord Lieutenant of County Armagh, The Right Honourable, The Earl of Caledon, KCVO, JP, will serve as Reviewing Officer for the ceremony.

Founded in 1608 by King James I, the school carries more than four centuries of royal heritage.

Its mission, later reinforced by King Charles I’s Letters Patent of 1627 “the increase of Learning and Good manners” continues to resonate today.

One of Northern Ireland’s few schools to still maintain a boarding department, it also boasts a thriving Combined Cadet Force whose members will proudly stand in uniform during the salute.

The 21-gun tribute will be executed by the 206 (Ulster) Battery of the Royal Artillery, with 105mm Light Guns stationed in Newtownards and a detachment from Coleraine.

Choosing the Royal School Armagh as the backdrop for this royal occasion not only celebrates King Charles’ reign but also the school’s enduring legacy of loyalty, service, and deep rooted ties to the Crown.

The institution’s rich royal legacy stretches back to 1608, when King James I decreed the founding of five Royal Schools in Ulster to promote education and service.

Alongside Armagh, the schools included Portora Royal School in Enniskillen, Royal School Dungannon, The Royal School Cavan, and The Royal and Prior School in Raphoe.

As the second oldest school on the island of Ireland, Armagh holds a special place in history.

On the day of the salute, pupils from its proud Combined Cadet Force will don their uniforms to take part in the ceremony, symbolising the school’s ongoing commitment to tradition and service.