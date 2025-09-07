King and Queen joined by Keir Starmer to offer prayer for Duchess of Kent

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Crathie Kirk in Scotland this morning for a service that carried both personal and national weight.

The Sunday gathering, a long-standing Balmoral tradition for the royals, included Lady Starmer and other notable guests. During the service, prayers were offered for the late Duchess of Kent, who passed away on September 4 at the age of 92.

The service was led by the Right Revd. Rosie Frew, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. The Duchess, remembered for her quiet devotion and charitable work, received a special tribute during the prayers.

The service also honoured the third anniversary of King Charles III’s accension to the throne.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Duchess Katherine on Friday, September 5.

“Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family. The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss…”

The same day, Sir Keir paid public homage to the Duchess.

“For many years, she was one of our hardest-working royals – supporting our late Queen Elizabeth II in her official duties at home and abroad,” he said. “She brought compassion, dignity and a human touch to everything she did.”