Justin Bieber looks miserable next to Hailey after dropping surprise album

Justin Bieber once again appeared low-spirited during a lunch outing with his wife Hailey Bieber in New York City.

The 31-year-old singer and supermodel, 28, seemed tense as fans gathered around them outside of Sadelle's restaurant on Saturday.

The That Should Be Me singer, 31, was spotted walking behind his wife Hailey, 28, and did not appear interested in mingle with fans as the couple strolled out of the A-lister hotspot after their meal.

Meanwhile, Hailey walked at a brisk pace as they exited the venue.

The outing came shortly after the release of Justin's surprise album SWAG II, a sequel to his previous record, released two months ago. The album features collaborations with artists like baker, Hurricane Chris, Lil B, Tems, and Eddie Benjamin.

Sharing the album's artwork on Instagram, JB wrote: 'Swag II midnight tonight.'

The pop star-known for his multi-genre performances had recently been sharing bizarre and cryptic messages, leaving fans concerned about his health.

However, the Baby singer pushed back against negativity by sharing an optimistic post, in which he expressed gratitude to God for 'forgiveness,' writing that he is thankful for each new day.

For context, the singer, discovered by Scooter Braun in 2008, is now, a father of one-year-old son Jack Blues, whom he shares with wife Hailey