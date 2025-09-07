Prince Harry skips William as royal reunion plans die

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK next week but a reunion with Prince William remains firmly off the cards, while a possible meeting with King Charles still hangs in the balance.



The Duke of Sussex will arrive in London on Monday, September 8, where he will attend the annual WellChild Awards.

This year’s ceremony carries extra poignancy as it falls on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The engagement will mark Harry’s 15th appearance at the awards, which celebrate the courage of seriously ill children and the dedication of those who care for them.

On September 9, Harry will travel to Nottingham for his second confirmed public appearance.

He will visit the Community Recording Studio (CRS) to highlight their work tackling youth violence and will announce a significant donation to Children in Need to support the initiative.

Palace sources indicate there has been no confirmation of any private meetings during his visit, and it is considered highly unlikely that Harry and Prince William will cross paths. The brothers remain estranged and are not currently on speaking terms.

According to The Sunday Times, he has made no effort to coordinate his diary with royal schedules.

“At the end of the day, as he’s no longer a member of the institution, he doesn’t feel bound to deconflict his diary with the institution,” one source explained.

While no meeting with King Charles currently features on his itinerary, insiders suggest the possibility hasn’t been ruled out.

Friends insist the Duke of Sussex has been clear about his desire to mend fences. “He’s made it absolutely clear he wants a reconciliation with his family. It’s on them now,” one confidant noted.

The Duke has made several solo trips back to England in recent years but has kept his wife Meghan and their children in California, citing safety concerns.

Harry is keen for Archie and Lilibet to spend more time in the UK.

“He’s not given up hope on bringing his family back. He wants to be able to show his children where he grew up, and he really would like to come back to the UK much more,” insider revealed.

Monday’s visit will also mark his first return to Britain since his court defeat in May 2025, which denied him automatic taxpayer-funded police protection.