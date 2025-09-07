Duchess of Edinburgh welcomes fall fashion with polished seasonal twist

Duchess Sophie chic jacket during visit to Canadian riding centre

The Duchess of Edinburgh has officially shifted her wardrobe to match autumn’s crisp air, leaving the golden days of summer behind.

Stepping out on Saturday during her official visit to Canada, Sophie wore her first jacket of the month and it was a showstopper.

Prince Edward’s wife visited the Opening Gaits therapeutic riding centre in Alberta and later toured the Brown Bear Woman Tipi exhibit at Spruce Meadows, all while turning heads in the £580 Tweed Jacket in Indigo by Frame.

The collarless design, adorned with statement buttons, gave a polished yet modern edge to her look.

This versatile piece has quickly become a staple of her Canadian tour. Just two days earlier, Sophie debuted the jacket at Spruce Meadows paired with a bold tangerine Smythson bag.

She opted for understated elegance layering the jacket over a navy dress with a floaty, shin skimming skirt and a classic turtleneck.

Sophie tied the look with a pair of High Honey Snake Effect Slingback Pumps from her trusted footwear brand, Penelope Chilvers, added height and texture, while a blue snakeskin ‘Cleo’ clutch by Sophie Habsburg elevated the outift with a stylish twist.

Her sandy blonde hair was styled in a classic half updo, highlighting her bone structure, while her makeup was kept soft and understated.

Neslisah Hidayetoglu, creative director of Barrus Global, praised Sophie’s cropped Frame jacket as a masterclass in modern royal dressing.

“By cutting the line shorter, the silhouette feels lighter, less rigid, and more approachable than the traditional longer blazer,” Hidayetoglu explained.

“It allows for freedom of movement, important in settings where connection takes priority over presentation. The texture and tone carry heritage references, yet the proportions bring in a contemporary edge.”