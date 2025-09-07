Patrick Schwarzenegger marries Abby Champion in dreamy lakeside ceremony

Finally, the wedding took place after a long delay.

Patrick Schwarzenegger is officially a married man, having previously postponed his wedding to film the latest season of The White Lotus.

The Gen V actor, 31, said 'I do' to his gorgeous bride Abby Champion in a private, dreamy lakeside ceremony, as seen in photos shared by DailyMail, sparking a frenzy across the internet.

Model Abby stunned in a cream dress draped with a long veil, while Patrick looked sharp in a cream tuxedo paired with a set of black dress pants, exuding timeless elegance.

For context, Patrick is the son of Hollywood stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Pratt. Abby's parents, Greg and Laura, also joined into bless the couple on their big day.

Other guests included Patrick's sister Katherine, 35, and her husband Chris Pratt, 46, as well as Abby's model sister Baskin. The couple, who got engaged in December 2023, had delayed their wedding due to Patrick's acting schedule.

Bridesmaids looked radiant in yellow gowns, while Patrick's 11 groomsmen wore smart black tuxedos.

Interestingly, the couple have been in Idaho since Thursday, where they were spotted enjoying the lake. Abby was even seen posing with a friend during a speedboat trip.

Patrick and Abby are no strangers to Idaho, as they regularly vacation at Gozzer Ranch. Previously, Abby has shared snaps of their wholesome getaways filled with bike rides, and beach time, and lively party nights at a local bar.