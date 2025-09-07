Queen Camilla breaks royal mourning protocol after Duchess Katharine's death

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the annual Braemar Gathering Highland Games

Queen Camilla raised eyebrows over her choice of attire during her first appearance since the Duchess of Kent’s death.

Over the weekend, the Queen joined king Charles for the annual Braemar Gathering Highland Games near Balmoral — marking the monarchs’ first public engagement since the death of Duchess Katharine on Friday.

Traditionally, during the official mourning period, members of the royal family are expected to wear black while they continue to carry out their duties. Princess Kate, for example, wore an all-black suit at the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 over the weekend, while Duchess Sophie was also spotted in black as she conducted her engagements in Canada.

Even Charles paid his respects by wearing an all-black outfit and a tartan kilt during the outing.

However, Camilla strayed from tradition as she opted for a blue dress paired with a green beret. She did, however, wear a black arm band as a subtle symbol of mourning.

The fashion choice left royal watchers divided, with some questioning why the Queen Consort wasn’t wearing all-black, while others felt that the black armband was more than enough, per Express.

The Duchess of Kent passed away on Thursday, September 4, at the age of 92. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news a day later.

“Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family,” read a statement.

“The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning the loss…”