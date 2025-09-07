Meghan Markle takes key step as she risks losing important role

Meghan Markle plays crucial role in Prince Harry’s meeting with King Charles

Meghan Markle is making a decisive move as Prince Harry flies to UK for his charity events and a very important private meeting.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior royal positions back in 2020 to start an independent life in the US, and the rift between the Sussexes and the royals had only deepened.

After years of estrangement, there finally seems to be a crack in the icy relations between Harry and his father King Charles. There is a possible meeting with the King on the cards after the secret summit between the Palace and Sussex aides, which is seemingly “unsettling” for Meghan.

Despite that, Meghan is rooting for a positive outcome from the father-son reunion, according to former royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

Bond believes that Harry’s meeting with his father could put her in an incredibly difficult position since she “unsettled and unhappy in her royal life”.

“It would be natural for her to feel somewhat threatened by her husband being drawn back into the royal circle,” the expert told The Mirror. “So, I think she would have conflicting emotions about Harry meeting his father, if this is indeed on the cards.”

Although, Bond also noted that Harry would not have gone ahead with the plan if Meghan was no onboard.

“I’m sure, though, that they would have discussed it, and that Harry would not go ahead if he did not have his wife’s support. I think it’s too early for the prince to involve Meghan and the children in any reconciliation.”