Duchess Sophie honours Duchess of Kent with heartfelt nod in Canada

Duchess Sophie, who is carrying on her scheduled royal duties in Canada, made a poignant gesture for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on Thursday.

As the Duchess of Edinburgh had arrived in Alberta for four-day mission after she was granted a new position, Buckingham Palace had announced the sad news to the public.

Sophie, being the dutiful royal she is, continued with her tasks and followed crucial orders instructed to the royal members of the family as funeral preparations are underway for Katharine, who died at the age of 92.

Stepping out for her first engagement, Sophie was dressed in all-black as during the period of royal mourning – royals will don dark clothes and troops on public duties will be wearing black armbands.

Prince Edward’s wife visited Spruce Meadows, which is a multi-purpose sports facility near Calgary, Alberta. She also met with small businesses, artists and youth on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Masters tournament.

For her second outing to attend the Six Bar Challenge show jumping event at Spruce Meadows, Sophie had opted for a floral number but it was all black with white flowers on it.

Despite adding a splash of colour, Sophie remained respectful of the royal protocol and honoured the late member of the family.

Meanwhile, the Palace has not shared any official update on the Duchess of Edinburgh’s Canada trip given the mourning period. It appears that all the details will be shared once the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, which will be held on September 16.