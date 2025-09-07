Prince Harry reveals emotional details of Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry sobs in pain as he recalls painful past.

The Duke's memoir, Spare, reveals the emotional turmoil he experienced on the day of his mother Princess Diana's funeral.

The prince, who was just 12 years old, followed the instructions given to him and was seen walking behind his mother's coffin alongside his older brother Prince William.

Harry recalled the first time he saw his mother's coffin, draped in the Royal Standard, which he notes was "an extraordinary break with protocol."

The Duke was in utter shock as he thought this meant his mother had been forgiven and welcomed back into the royal family after her divorce from King Charles.

When the family prepared for the funeral, he recalled there was discussion about whether both princes should walk behind the coffin. Harry's uncle, Charles Spencer, was opposed to the idea, calling it "barbaric."

Notably, another plan was proposed suggesting only Prince William would walk, but the final decision was that both princes would participate.

Harry remembered how his heart was overwhelmed as he kept his fists clenched. He was only able to walk behind the coffin because of the presence of his brother, William.

The Duke shared that the spine-chilling silence of the procession, punctuated only by the sound of the horse-drawn gun carriage and the occasional wail from the crowd.

The funeral day had a lasting impact on Harry, who has spoken publicly about the emotional struggles he faced after his mother's death.

Although, the two brothers are not on talking terms, people believe that if Diana were alive today, she would try to act as a peacemaker between them.