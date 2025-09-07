Prince Harry 'stops' Meghan from making insane decision amid royal reunion

Meghan Markle received a serious warning as her husband, Prince Harry, is set to return to his homeland, the UK, for an event and a possible meeting with his father, King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to attend the 2025 WellChild Award in London on September 8. Notably, it has been said that he might reunite with the monarch, especially after their peace summit.

Questions have been raised about Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's presence with Harry during his much-anticipated UK tour.

But, a royal expert believes it would be "insane" if the Duchess of Sussex accompanied her husband amid the royal family's reservations about her appearance in the circle.

Richard Fitzwilliams told Express, "Given the sensitivity over a possible meeting with the King and what that might lead to, it would be nothing short of insane for her (Meghan) to accompany Harry."

It is highly likely that Harry also 'stops' Meghan from travelling with him to the UK.

On the other hand, the royal commentator shared that the Duchess of Sussex, who in recent times recalled her inauthentic life in the royal family, herself won't make a comeback.

Richard said, "It has been clear for years that she was only too relieved to leave Britain as life as a senior working royal proved highly stressful and unsatisfactory for her."