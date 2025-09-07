King Charles, Camilla brave royal duties as family observes mourning

King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out for the first time after the royal family announced the sad passing of the senior most member.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that Katharine, Duchess of Kent, died “peacefully” at 92 “surrounded by family” the night before. The late royal was the wife of Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, which makes Katharine the aunt of Charles.

The King has approved a period of royal mourning until the duchess’s funeral, which will be held on Tuesday, September 16, with dark clothes and troops on public duties wearing black armbands.

Charles and Camilla, who are still in Scotland, had received the news on Thursday. Despite the sad the time for the royal family, the monarchs continued with their scheduled tasks.

They attended the annual Braemar Games, which are held at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park near Aberdeenshire on Saturday.

Charles honoured his late aunt by following protocol and donning an all-black outfit with a notable plain black tie while Camilla opted for a blue and green attire instead.

It is important to note that the Buckingham Palace has not shared any official update regarding the royal engagements of the senior members of the family including Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne.

It is expected that details of the engagements will be issued once the mourning period is over for the royal family.