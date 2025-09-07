Radiohead set to unleash secret James Bond theme track

Radiohead prepared for a huge comeback after seven years away from the stage with fans buzzing about the possibility of finally hearing their secret James Bond theme live.

The band announced a series of shows across five cities starting in London on November 21.

Bassist Colin Greenwood hinted that their long-rumoured track Spectre might be part of the setlist.

He told the Daily Star that the group once played the song in America with Thom Yorke on the Rhodes keyboard but never gave it a full-band performance. “I want to play it as a full band type thing a la Paul McCartney Live and Let Die. There’s a massive bit in the middle,” he explained.

The new tour also arrived three decades after their breakthrough record The Bends. Colin made it clear the album would not be played in full but promised fans a wide mix of songs.

However, he revealed on the Adam Buxton podcast that the band cut their choices down to seventy tracks and wanted the shows to feel flexible and spontaneous.

Colin added that the idea came from a jam session they held in the summer of 2024. He said the group were avoiding too many rehearsals and would take a free-flowing approach to the setlist.

For the unversed, the concerts were expected to include material from every stage of their career.