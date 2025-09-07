Princess Diana's Butler lifts lid on secret meeting with Queen: 'documents destroyed'

Queen was deeply sorrowful over her daughter-in-law's death

Princess Diana's former Butler, Paul Burrell, has made bombshell claims about the Royal Family in his new book, The Royal Insider.

Princess Diana tragically died in a car accident on August, 31, 1997, and her funeral took place on September, 6, 1997.

Following her demise, the late Queen Elizabeth allegedly warned Paul Burrell that there 'forces at work in my country of which even I have no knowledge.'

In his latest book, Burrell recalls a private meeting with Her Majesty, during which she warned him to 'be careful.

'She offered me a stark warning, there are forces at work in my country of which even I have no knowledge.'

Burrell further claims that Frances Shand Kydd (Princess Diana's mother) had been visiting Kensington Palace and destroying documents.

He also informed the Queen: 'I could not watch history be erased. She had fought so hard for the little privacy that she had and I have kept safe the personal items which she entrusted to me and were locked in my filing cabinet in my pantry.'

For context, Burrell also shared that the Queen was deeply sorrowful over her daughter-in-law's death.

'She had a unique ability to connect with people. She felt at ease with those less fortunate, those in need. She had a natural affinity with people,' he added.



