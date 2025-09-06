Prince William fighting royal family to protect his children

Prince William is proving once again that tradition won’t dictate how he raises his family.

His and Princess Kate’s upcoming move from Adelaide Cottage to the grander Forest Lodge in Windsor is more than just an upgrade, it’s a statement about the kind of life the future king wants for his children.

Tucked away in a quiet corner of Windsor Great Park, the Georgian mansion will serve as a permanent base for the Wales family. At just four miles from their current home, it offers the privacy and stability William has long craved.

As royal expert Jennie Bond told GB News, William’s decision reflects a desire to create the kind of childhood he never had.

“William is focused on creating a stable and private family life. He’s already defined the way he wants to do things,” she explained, noting his vision of “royalty with a small r.”

William is charting a new path one that places family first. Bond believes he won’t hesitate to reject the expectations of the crown.

“He doesn’t want to live in a palace or a castle, and he has made up his mind to do things differently,” she said.

“Living in a house albeit a rather large one like Forest Lodge will give his family a much more normal life, and that, I’m sure, is going to stand them in good stead,” royal commentator Jennie Bond explained.

Buckingham Palace has been synonymous with the monarchy for generations, yet insiders suggest William has no interest in following that script.

Instead, he is taking a pragmatic approach to family life, one that prioritizes stability and privacy over tradition.