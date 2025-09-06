Princess Kate takes Harry’s former role as William holds firm in Rugby 2025

Princess Kate and William’s rugby rivalry heats up with split patronages

The Princess of Wales will take her place in the stands on Saturday, September 6, as she attends England’s Women’s Rugby World Cup clash with Australia at the American Express Stadium in East Sussex.

All eyes are expected to be on Kate not just for her support of the team but also for the debut of her eye catching blonde hair transformation.

While she cheers on England, the Prince of Wales will be showing his support elsewhere.

Prince William is attending the Wales vs. Fiji group stage match at Sandy Park stadium in Exeter, fulfilling his role as Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The couple's split rugby loyalties are well defined, with the Princess of Wales serving as Patron of the Rugby Football Union in England and the Prince of Wales holding the same role for the Welsh Rugby Union, which oversees the game in Wales.

William has been in the role since 2016, while Kate took on her patronage in February 2022 notably the first of Prince Harry’s former roles to be reassigned following his and Meghan Markle’s step back from royal duties.

The couple are no strangers to sharing their passion for the sport. Back in March, they were spotted side by side at the Wales vs. England Six Nations match, their first rugby outing in years as Kate underwent treatment for cancer.

Ahead of that game, the Prince and Princess met with injured players supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, of which The Prince is also Patron.