Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s 'genuine' gesture wins hearts at NFL

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift surprise NFL officials with admirable move

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have turned everyone into their fans – be it football fans or music enthusiasts.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end is back on the field for this year’s NFL season and he has encountered his fans as well as his popstar fiancée’s, 35.

The athlete’s trainer, Tony Villani, gushed about the couple during an interview with USA Today, sharing that his eight-year-old daughter who is a Swiftie asked Kelce, “Where’s your girlfriend?”

Although Swift was not present at the moment, the Happy Gilmore 2 star took her on video call and her young fan Carol-Myles got awestruck.

The trainer continued, telling the outlet that “Her and Travis just hammed it up with my daughter for like two minutes,” adding that she “just couldn’t speak because she was in awe.”

Villani shared that the gesture increased their respect for him as “Neither of them needed to do that. I think they’re just like that. I really do, and it’s very genuine.”

Speaking of Kelce, the trainer also shared, “He’s literally the most humble, fun-loving, honest, genuine and hardworking guy there is. What you see on his podcast [New Heights] that’s him. There is no fakeness to it. That’s him.”