King Charles butchers Prince Harry's heart before meeting

Prince Harry and King Charles' long awaited moment of reconciliation died a painful death before it even began.

According to Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop, plans for the father son reunion have “collapsed,” with palace sources describing the situation as a “mess.”

Disagreements over scheduling and location appear to have stalled progress, leaving the meeting hanging in the balance.

“The whole thing is a mess,” one insider claimed according to Yahoo. “They can’t settle on a schedule, they can’t agree on a location. They don’t even have an agenda.”

The source added that “every point turns into a fight,” the challenges still facing the pair as they attempt to repair their fractured relationship.

According to reports, the King hoped for a “low-key sit-down” at Clarence House or Windsor Castle. The Duke's team, however, is said to have pushed for “a neutral space” away from royal residences.

One insider revealed: “Harry wanted flexibility. King Charles wanted it slotted into his diary down to the minute. Neither side will give an inch.”

The stumbling blocks don’t end there. Sources also suggest the pair cannot even agree on the purpose of the meeting. “It’s gridlock,” one claimed. “They can’t even agree on why they’re meeting.”

Meanwhile, Prince William has reportedly dismissed the idea altogether, calling the reunion a “terrible plan.”

Royal watchers have warned that if the reunion fails, it could permanently close the door on reconciliation, with insiders describing the situation as less a peace effort and more a battle over scheduling.

"This isn’t peace talks. it’s a war over the calendar.”