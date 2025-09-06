Prince William rallies at Rugby World Cup after Duchess of Kent’s passing

Prince of Wales cheers on Wales in World Cup match.

Prince William has stepped back into the public eye just a day after Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of the Duchess of Kent.

On Saturday afternoon, the Prince of Wales attended the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 group stage clash between Wales and Fiji at Sandy Park stadium in Exeter.

As Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, William was on hand to cheer on the team, marking his first public engagement since the announcement of the Duchess’s passing.

Prince of Wales attending Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

She died peacefully at Kensington Palace on Thursday evening, surrounded by family. In the wake of the news, William and Princess Kate issued a heartfelt statement paying tribute to her life and legacy.

Prince William swaps black tie for rugby tie

“Katherine, the Duchess of Kent, will be a much missed family member,” they wrote, adding that their thoughts were with the Duke of Kent and the couple’s three children.

“The Duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music. She will be a much-missed member of the family. W & C,” the couple wrote.

Buckingham Palace has now confirmed the key details of the Duchess’s funeral.

The service will be held at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, 16 September, at 2 p.m.

Her coffin will first rest in the private chapel at Kensington Palace before being taken by hearse to Westminster Cathedral on Monday, 15 September.

There, the Rite of Reception and Vespers will be observed on the eve of the Requiem Mass.