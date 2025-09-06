Little Mix's Perrie Edwards reveals she’s having her second child

Perrie Edwards set to welcome new addition to family

Little Mix’s former star Perrie Edwards has divided the internet after revealing her second pregnancy with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 32-year-old singer, who shares a son, Axel, with the former footballer, opened up about her pregnancy after experiencing two miscarriages.

On Saturday, September 6, the Power hitmaker announced the news by sharing a monochrome video on Instagram.

In the clip, Edwards appears in a white T-shirt with the message “If He Wanted To He Would…” printed on the back.

Later, the Secret Love Song singer turns around to reveal her baby bump, with the front of the shirt reading, “He Did!”

Notably, the phrase on the back refers to the title of her latest single.

She captioned the post, "Guess what hunnies..."

Fans rushed to the comments section, expressing their love and well-wishes for the hitmaker.

Edwards’ former bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh Anne Pinnock also reacted to the announcement.

Thirlwall penned, “Love you and so happy for you all,” while Pinnock added, “Just the best news! Love you all.”

This comes on the heels of the Sweet Melody singer revealing that she had suffered two miscarriages.

During her conversation with Paul C Brunson on the We Need To Talk podcast, Edwards shared that she suffered one miscarriage before Axel’s birth and another afterward.

The X Factor winner and the former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder have been together since 2017 and got engaged in 2022.