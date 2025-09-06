Princess Kate brushes off wig rumours with a laugh

Princess Kate’s locks spark wig whispers

Princess Kate has charmed royal fans once again this time with a response to comments about her freshly blonde hair.

In a video posted on TikTok by @about.london, the Princess of Wales was seen greeting well wishers outside the Natural History Museum when one admirer praised her golden new look.

Blushing, Kate laughed off the compliment, replying: “How embarrassing. You’ll make me blush.”

During the same outing, the mother-of-three also shared a rare update on her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“They’re getting so big now,” she told onlookers, adding with a smile, “George is already in my shoes.”

When supporters mentioned they had been outside St. Mary’s Hospital in London to welcome each of her children at birth, Kate reflected on the milestone moments. “It only feels like yesterday,” she said.

Wearing her hair in her trademark bouncy blowout with a soft side part, the Princess of Wales quickly sparked conversation online.

Speculation about a lighter shade had already begun in late August, when Kate was photographed arriving at church near Balmoral Castle with William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

But following her museum appearance, Kate’s golden locks became the center of a heated online debate.

Some social media users on X suggested the look was the result of a wig, with one commenter writing, “Surely the #RoyalFamily can afford a better looking extension than this for #KateMiddleton.”

Another quipped: “Kate wearing the cheapest wig I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Others rushed to her defense, dismissing the wig claims and pointing instead to hair extensions.

“It’s not a wig; you can see at the front that it isn’t a wig,” one user argued, while another noted: “She’s been wearing hair extensions forever.”