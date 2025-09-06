Princess Kate and Williams house hunt with crown sized wishlist

Princess Kate and William eye new royal digs

Princess Kate and Prince William are moving forward with renovation plans for their new Windsor home, marking the next chapter for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their young family.

The couple have chosen Forest Lodge, nestled in Windsor Great Park, as their permanent residence and are expected to relocate later this year with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Their move will see them leave behind the Cottage they have called home since 2022.

After three years there, builders have already begun preparing Forest Lodge for its royal occupants, with new trees, hedges, and fencing being planted to ensure greater privacy. Scaffolding has also gone up around the property, where painters and decorators are working on the interiors.

A source told the Mail, “It’s a fresh start for them after three really tough years.”

The family is eager to build “many happy memories” at their Windsor retreat while leaving some of the more difficult moments of recent years behind.

Friends of the couple note that their 2022 move from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage was always intended as a trial run a way to test whether life in Windsor suited the needs of their young family.

The experiment, they say, has been a success. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are said to be “thriving” at nearby Lambrook School, where both William and Kate regularly join the morning school run.

It’s a routine that Prince William hopes to continue well into the future, even when he takes on the role of King, which underscores his determination to remain based at Windsor’s Forest Lodge.

The new residence offers a considerable step up in space and grandeur compared to Adelaide Cottage. Spread across three floors, Forest Lodge boasts eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a sweeping gallery.

The property underwent £1.5 million in renovations in 2001, and builders are now preparing it for its royal tenants with further upgrades and privacy measures.