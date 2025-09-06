From royal to 'America's Princess': Meghan Markle faces new warning

Meghan Markle compared to 'America's Princess'

Meghan Markle continues to make headlines with bold statements about the royals, even after leaving the Firm in 2020 along with her husband Prince Harry.

Royal expert Tina Brown has left fans in awe as she drew striking comparisons between the Duchess of Sussex and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, American fashion publicist. Her life and fashion sense became the subjects of intense media scrutiny.

The Duchess of Sussex has now been compared to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, an American fashion publicist.

Royal experts and historians urged Meghan to learn a powerful lessons from the fashionista.

"As we’ve seen with Meghan and Harry, there was quite a lot about Carolyn that was a bit ‘Meghanish,’" former Vanity Fair editor said in CNN’s new docuseries "America’s Prince".

Brown compared the two women, one who married into America's "Camelot" and the other to Britain's royalty. "That [Carolyn] had…wanted in, for all of these reasons. There was glamour and elegance. But that came with so much pressure in terms of…the monster of the media…that she fell apart really."

Bessette-Kennedy, 33, and her husband, John F. Kennedy Jr., 38, died in a plane crash in 1999.

"Tina’s words are a warning to Meghan," British broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

"Meghan has the privilege of time to recognize the gems that she has and carefully plan her future. Life is not just about celebrity and… building an empire."

"Prioritizing her family and finding her authentic self is the way forward," Chard shared.

"Carolyn sadly didn’t have the opportunity to raise children… Meghan has a husband who adores her, two lovely children and a super comfortable and luxurious home. Family is everything."

Meghan, former Suits star, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Britain’s Prince Harry in 2018. In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals, citing the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace.

"They coped differently, though," said Fordwich.

"Carolyn withdrew completely [from the press], which maintained her mystique. In contrast, Meghan went… on a publicity tour [after her royal exit].

The expert warned: "At this juncture, the only proper route for Meghan would be for her to lie low. She’ll never do that, though. Everything that [appears to have] meaning for her is the antithesis of service and devotion to duty."

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first sat down with American TV host Oprah Winfrey for a televised interview in 2021, Carole Radziwill said she saw parallels between both women.

The 62-year-old, who spoke out in "America’s Prince," said: "I just watched the M&H sit down. Wow," the "Real Housewives of New York" alum wrote on X at the time.

"I love how people say Meghan knew what she was getting into...people said the same thing about Carolyn Bessette when she married into the Kennedy family. You could never know. Meghan said it right, the perception is nothing like the reality."