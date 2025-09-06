Prince William protects Prince George as new controversy looms for royals

Prince George, after marking his 12th birthday in July, has officially begun his royal training as the future monarch, and Prince William has already taken some major steps to shield his son.

The Prince of Wales has been standing in for King Charles a lot more since the past year as the monarch undergoes cancer treatment. However, William has secretly involved in many important affairs before.

However, being fully aware of the responsibilities one has to face in this position, William made sure that George was able to cherish his time before the burden fell on him.

“Prince William deliberately postponed the hefty conversation with his son, so Prince George could relax and enjoy school, sports and family life,” royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

She explained that “all leaders face judgment and criticism, but few experience the weight of such destiny at a young age”.

The comments come as the royal family came under scrutiny as William’s involvement in a political decision was exposed. In author Valentine Low’s new book, it was revealed that there was “pressure” on the late Queen Elizabeth to intervene in the 2014 referendum that was going to take place in Scotland.

The excerpt revealed that “Prince William also wanted the Queen to say something, and urged the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Christopher Geidt, to get her to intervene.”

The royal family is supposed to remain diplomatic and not interfere in political matters of the state. Now, SNP politicians have now called for transparency from the Royal Family regarding any bid to influence the outcome of the referendum, which is quite controversial for the Palace.

Meanwhile, William is hoping to “shield George from pressure until he was mature enough to understand his destiny”.

Fordwich added that George is “warmhearted, bright, curious and quietly confident, hence being unflustered by official responsibilities”. Hence, William's approach seem to be working to protect his son's innocence for as long as he can.