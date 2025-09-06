Kate Middleton’s blonde hair look: Experts settle debate on wig

Kate Middleton had shared a glimpse of her new hair during an appearance on the royal family’s annual Balmoral break in Scotland last month.

The Princess was joined by Prince William and their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. While fans gushed over the look at the time, it was a completely different story when the she stepped out with William for their first official engagement since their summer break. on Thursday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales toured the gardens with a group of schoolchildren from South London at the Natural History Museum. However, more than the engagement itself, Kate’s hair became the talk of the town.

Was the royal starting to use wigs and extensions? Or was just a bad hair day? Many sources have vehemently denied to the Daily Beast that she had either extensions or a wig.

Meanwhile, Diana’s hairstylist Sam McKnight reprimanded social media users for “attacking a vulnerable young woman” especially who has been through cancer after rude commentary emerged online.

Although, some experts also weighed in. “She is not in a wig,” a prosthetic hair specialist called ‘wiggie’ told the outlet.

“She has either got some extensions or she has got a wig called a U-bend, a half wig that sits under the top layer of your own hair. It’s her own hair, but she may have had some help for volume.”

Another specialist suggested that Kate was wearing “expensive and well-fitted” extensions.

Kensington Palace will not clear the ongoing doubts that linger online as they stopped responding to questions about Kate’s clothes, after a decision made by the princess. While there was no official clarification issued, sources are firmly pushing against the claims about Kate’s hair.