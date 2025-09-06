Prince Harry’s secret Palace visit will not be disclosed: Details

There is a lot of mystery surrounding the meeting between Prince Harry and King Charles as the father-son duo is anticipated to reunite after 20 months of their last meeting.

Speculations among royal experts have been abuzz about the reunion since the secret aide meeting in London held with Tobyn Andraea, King’s communication secretary, and the top aides from the Sussex camp. Harry reportedly offered his diary engagements to Buckingham and Kensington Palace.

It sparked optimism that the royals would finally be able to move past their grievances that have kept them estranged over the last few years. Harry is confirmed to attend the WellChild Awards on Monday, and the event will be covered by the press, although, his Palace visit will remain a secret to the public.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced the sad passing of Duchess of Kent, who was the senior working royal and the aunt of King Charles. The royal was 92.

Given that there is a funeral to be held in her honour next week, members of the family will be making private visits to Kensington Palace, where the Duchess resided with her husband Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent.

The monarch’s office has maintained that any visits by the family to pay their respects in person would remain private, which also includes the Duke of Sussex.

Despite not being on speaking terms with his brother, Prince William, Harry had attended the funeral of Lord Robert Fellowes last year which was held at their mother Princess Diana’s Althorp estate.

Harry did not speak to his brother, according to attendees at the sombre event, but he was present to pay his respects. It is possible that Harry would also make an effort to make that same trip since he would be in the area.

However, details of the meeting would not be revealed officially, unless there is a leak by a palace insider. It remains to be seen.