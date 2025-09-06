Orlando Bloom breaks silence with three-word comment on Katy Perry split

Orlando Bloom is clearing his stance on Katy Perry’s breakup.

Bloom has shared about his recent breakup with pop star, expressing gratitude and a hopeful outlook despite the end of their romantic relationship.

During a recent appearance on NBC's Today show to promote his new film The Cut, Bloom spoke candidly about the couple's separation and their ongoing commitment to co-parenting their 5-year-old daughter, Daisy.

He reassured fans that the split was amicable, saying, "We're great. We're going to be great. Nothing but love." His words highlight the respectful and supportive dynamic the former couple maintain, despite their personal differences.

The pair first connected in 2016 and became engaged three years later, though they never officially married. Reports suggest that while the breakup was ultimately peaceful, it followed several months of tension.

Both Bloom and Perry released a joint statement affirming their dedication to raising Daisy in a nurturing and stable environment.

For the ex-couple, their daughter has remained their only priority between them, as they navigate the complexities of transitioning from partners to co-parents.

Except for his personal life, Bloom also discussed his latest professional endeavour. His new film, The Cut, features him as an ex-boxer battling obsession and mental health struggles.

To portray this deeply challenging role authentically, Bloom underwent a dramatic physical transformation, losing 30 pounds under close medical supervision.

"It was a deeply immersive journey," he said, reflecting on how the role pushed him to explore themes of inner turmoil and self-acceptance.