Princess Charlene pays tribute to iconic Italian designer Giorgio Armani

Princess Charlene of Monaco is in great sorrow after Giorgio Armani has passed away.

The legendary Italian designer, who was famous for his unique designs, has designed the jaw-dropping wedding gown for her marriage to Prince Albert in 2011.

The Monegasque royal has issued a heartfelt statement on the passing of the designer at the age of 91.

"It is with great sadness that the Prince and I have learnt of the death of Giorgio Armani," Charlene began her statement.

"He was an emblematic figure in the fashion world and has created and shaped trends that have influenced generations."

Charlene specifically mentioned her wedding dress, saying, "Amongst the variety of his works, was also my wedding dress in July 2011."

She continued, "His work and achievements will survive him and continue to be present in the future." The princess's statement was accompanied by a black and white image of her wedding day, showing her in her dress, created by Armani, flanked by the designer himself and Prince Albert.

The Armani Group announced the news of their co-founder's death on Thursday, paying tribute to his tireless work ethic and vision.

"With infinite sorrow, the Armani group announces the passing of its creator, founder and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," the statement read. "Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects."

A funeral chamber will be established this weekend in Milan, with a private funeral to follow. The cause of Armani's death has not yet revealed.