Kate Middleton talks fondly of son Prince George

Princess Kate wears her heart on sleeves for this little detail about her son Prince George.

The mother fondly talked about his son’s rapid growth during her return to royal duties. As Kate was busy greeting well-wishers outside the Natural History Museum in London alongside Prince William, she mentioned that her eldest child is now "already in my shoes."

The princess was speaking to royal fans who asked about her three children, and she exclaimed, "They're getting big now!" Kate gestured to indicate that the 12-year-old future king was nearly as tall as her.

Kate's comment highlighted her pride in her children's growth and development. The princess was seen wearing a delicate gold necklace featuring her children's initials 'G', 'C', and 'L' arranged in birth order, a meaningful piece of jewelry she has worn on multiple previous occasions.

The necklace is a custom design by British designer Daniella Draper.

Notably, this week marked a significant milestone for the Wales children, who returned to studies after summer break.

Kate and Prince William's visit to the Natural History Museum was cut short due to a sudden deluge of rain. The princess quickly swooped into action, offering her umbrella and guiding the children inside to the Nature Activity Centre for an indoor workshop about miniature creatures.

Another highlight of the visit was Princess’s new blonde hair look, which turned heads as she stepped out at the historic institution.

On Friday, Kate and Prince William delivered a more somber message to mark the death of the Duchess of Kent.