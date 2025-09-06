Duchess Sophie quietly follows Palace orders as tragedy strikes royals

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who holds a prominent position in the royal family, was given an important mission approved by the Palace when the royal family received news of a sad loss.

Dubbed as the King’s secret weapon by royal experts, Sophie had flown from the UK to show her presence at key engagements in Canada during her four-day visit.

Prince Edward’s wife had arrived in Canada on Thursday night and the next morning it was announced that the senior most royal, Duchess of Kent, had passed away. Despite the major setback, Sophie dutifully performed all the task designated for the day.

In her usual high spirits, Sophie made her visit to Spruce Meadows following a private roundtable meeting on Friday.

Spruce Meadows is a multi-purpose sports facility near Calgary, Alberta, built by the Southern family which opened in 1975. She was made its patron in April.

Small businesses, artists and youth met with the Duchess of Edinburgh for the 50th anniversary of the Masters tournament. She later made a trip to the Youth Centres of Calgary’s Ogden location. It is one of the organisations supported by the Spruce Meadows Leg Up Foundation.

The appearance has come after Sophie was seen arriving Fairmont Palliser Hotel, on Thursday night, dressed in a blue floral dress and a white blazer, for the Internationalists Dinner.

It seems that the Sophie may have to make some changes to her scheduled royal engagements in the country as the Palace makes funeral preparation for Duchess Katharine.