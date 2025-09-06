Sami Sheen screams at top of lungs in new TikTok

Sami Sheen screams in TikTok

Sami Sheen is letting her emotions out as her parents Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen continue to draw attention for personal headlines.

The 21-year-old took to TikTok on Friday, September 5, posting a short clip of herself screaming while sitting alone at a table.

With bubblegum-pink hair tucked under her hoodie, Sami captioned the post simply, “Life lately.”

The audio, taken from Mean Girls, features Rachel McAdams’ Regina George screaming after discovering she was tricked into gaining weight with Kalteen Bars.

Fans were quick to react to Sami’s outburst.

One user commented, “I thought of you when I saw it. GET IT OUT,” while another added, “Hope it gets better.”

A third suggested the timing of the video might be connected to her father’s recent remarks, writing, “We all know what this is about … Sorry to hear the news about your dad, like, why does he need to do this now.”

Just hours before Sami’s post, Charlie Sheen, 60, spoke about his relationship with her during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“As long as everybody is still in the game, there’s always a shot for a better tomorrow,” he said.

“I don’t really know what I did, that’s the problem. I don’t know what I’m supposed to apologize for. But I have absolute faith that this is not a forever thing. Her and I will work it out.”

The Two and a Half Men star shares Sami and 20-year-old daughter Lola with Richards, 54, whom he was married to from 2002 to 2006.

Richards also adopted daughter Eloise, 14, in 2011. Sheen is father to daughter Cassandra, 40, with ex Paula Profit, and 16-year-old twins Bob and Max with ex-wife Brooke Mueller.

Speaking about his children, Charlie said, “We have relationships. We have legitimate ones. They really have nothing to do with anything that I do for a living.”

Sami, who has had a complicated relationship with her father in the past, has not commented directly on his recent remarks but made her feelings known with her viral scream.