Selena Gomez prepares for romantic wedding in Hollywood hot spot

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are said to be preparing for a September wedding in Montecito, California, a town known for its mix of coastal beauty and celebrity homes.

Reports from TMZ suggested that the ceremony would take place at the end of the month inside a private residence, rather than at a hotel or resort.

Privacy and security were believed to be key reasons for Selena and Benny's choice of venue.

The seaside town, known for its quiet charm and famous residents including Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, was reported to be the destination where the pair would exchange vows at the end of September.

According to close sources, the guest list would remain small, limited to close family members and trusted friends.

However, the event was not expected to be a large Hollywood affair but instead a more personal celebration.

The wedding planning came just weeks after the Calm Down hitmaker gave fans a glimpse of her menu choices on her Rare Beauty TikTok account.

Instead of a traditional cake or elegant desserts, Selena said that she preferred her Nana’s biscuits and gravy.

“That sounds like dessert to me,” she joked, also noting she did not want a big cake at her reception.

The music producer proposed with a diamond ring worth an estimated one million dollars, with the singer proudly announcing, “Forever starts now.”

Benny later appeared on Australia’s Today show where he spoke about his album and his excitement for the wedding.