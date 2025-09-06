Alec Baldwin compares daughter Carmen to legendary painter Jackson Pollock

Alec Baldwin gushes over daughter Carmen's artistic skills

Alec Baldwin couldn’t be prouder of his daughter Carmen, who is already showing her talent as a young artist.

The 67-year-old actor, who shares seven children with wife Hilaria Baldwin and is also dad to daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger, recently gave fans a glimpse into his family’s Amagansett, N.Y., home during a profile for The New York Times.

While showing off the family’s art room, a space created on an enclosed porch after Carmen was born, Baldwin praised his 12-year-old’s creativity.

A large abstract painting Carmen completed during the pandemic now hangs in the room, and Baldwin revealed he plans to have it framed and displayed more prominently.

Speaking about the colourful work, he proudly told the outlet, “Jackson Pollock has nothing on my daughter.”

The bold piece, filled with splashes of vibrant yellow, ultramarine, magenta, and white, echoes the spirit of Pollock’s famous abstract expressionist style.

Once framed, Carmen’s artwork will join another cherished piece in the home, a portrait of Hilaria painted by artist Brendan O’Connell that already holds a place of honour in the living room.

Hilaria admitted she feels a little self-conscious about the portrait, joking, “I have to admit that I’m extraordinarily embarrassed that there is a gigantic painting of me in this room. It’s like, ‘Welcome to my living room. Here is a painting of me.’”

The Baldwins’ home is filled with personal touches and family memories, making it hard to imagine ever leaving.

Alec shared that while the idea of selling has come up, their children quickly put an end to it.

“But we keep coming back here because the kids are very happy. They love it here. When I go up to the kids and go, ‘Want to sell the house?,’ they go crazy,” he said. “It’s a kid’s home that I never want to leave.”