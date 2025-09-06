King Frederik and Queen Mary mark National Flag Day

King Frederik and Queen Mary honour armed forces on Denmark’s National Flag Day

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark put on a united display of respect and remembrance as they marked National Flag Day for the Danish Armed Forces at Kastellet in Copenhagen.

The royal couple joined commemorations by laying a wreath at the Monument for Denmark’s International Efforts after 1948, honouring the service and sacrifice of those who have represented the nation abroad.

Looking every inch the sovereign, King Frederik wore his distinguished naval uniform, while Queen Mary brought her signature elegance in a tailored camel coat layered over a deep green dress that struck just the right balance of dignity and style for the solemn occasion.

Meanwhile King Felipe appeared at the Opening Ceremony of Spain’s Judicial Year in Madrid came just as fellow European royals King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark were marking their own national occasion in Copenhagen, laying a wreath at Kastellet to honour the country’s Armed Forces.

King Felipe in Madrid

Both engagements carry symbolic role monarchs play in representing tradition and continuity.