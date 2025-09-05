Meghan remains unstoppable: 'Like her or hate but you can't deny her'

Meghan Markle has been dubbed as a woman of contradiction.

With the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, now streaming, the spotlight has once again turned to her Montecito life.

This time, royal fans are talking about her fashion choices, which appear contradictory to her previous statements about wearing nude tights during public engagements as a member of the Royal Family.

Now, Meghan has opted, freely and deliberately- for the same neutral tones. In the now-infamous Meghan & Harry docuseries, she claimed that she rarely wore colour during her time as a working royal.

Yet, in With Love, Meghan, she appears in a parade of neutrals, donning soft oatmeal cardigans and outfits that mirror her royal wardrobe.

Back in 2020, she visited Canada House in a muted coat layered over a bronze skirt and top. In her latest venture, she can be seen in a similar neutral Zara dress paired with a luxurious Polo Team cashmere wrap.

There was another moment in 2018 when Meghan made her Wimbledon debut in a blue and white striped shirt. Fast-Forward six years, the same design resurfaced as in her Montecito kitchen a she prepared food.

Similarly, in 2019, Meghan wore a sleek burgundy co-ord, with a matching midi skirt during an engagement at Windsor Castle. In the new series, she appears in a strikingly similar look-this time a burgundy sweater teamed with a pencil skirt.

During the Sussexes' 2018 royal tour in Australia, Meghan stepped out in a striped monochrome midi dress.

In Love With Meghan, she embraces an almost identical silhouette in the same bold stripes.

However, her contradiction is striking. Back in the day, beige was seen as a symbol of control? She is Meghan, a woman of her own voice and decisions. You may like her or hate her, but you can't deny her.