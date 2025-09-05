King Charles’ surprisingly 'normal' reaction after phone gets compromised

Even King Charles isn’t immune to a wrong number.

According to his former butler Grant Harrold, the monarch once found himself fielding a bizarre call from someone who mistook his private phone for a Chinese takeaway.

Harrold, who worked for Charles between 2004 and 2011 at Highgrove House, shared the story while promoting his memoir The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service earlier this week.

“I remember once somebody got hold of the King’s private phone and they phoned him up thinking he was a Chinese takeaway,” the 47-year-old recalled, per the Manchester Evening News.

“They put in an order, trying to get a Chinese. He just said, ‘I’m not a Chinese takeaway, you’ve got the wrong number.’ But they kept phoning him back.”

Harrold said the persistent callers refused to believe Charles wasn’t their takeaway of choice, forcing staff to step in. “Eventually, he had to get us to speak to them and say, ‘This is the wrong number,’” Harrold added.

The butler noted that the mix-up was just one of many moments that showed how surprisingly “normal” and “approachable” the royals could be behind palace walls.