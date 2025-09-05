Lady Amelia Windsor pays heartfelt tribute to grandmother, the Duchess of Kent

Lady Amelia Windsor has shared a heartfelt tribute to her late grandmother, Katharine, Duchess of Kent, following the royal’s passing at the age of 92.
The 30 year old model, often described as one of the most stylish members of the younger royal generation, took to Instagram to honour her grandmother with a striking black and white portrait of the Duchess in her youth.
Accompanied simply by a red heart emoji, the post captured both elegance and emotion.
Lady Amelia, the youngest daughter of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, and Canadian academic Sylvana Tomaselli, has carved out her own niche as a model and advocate for sustainable fashion.
A regular on the front row at London Fashion Week, she has also campaigned for environmental causes and written about ethical fashion for publications including Vogue.
The Duchess of Kent, celebrated for her warmth, her passion for music, and her charitable work, leaves behind not only a remarkable royal legacy but also a family of grandchildren who continue to carry her influence into the modern world.
